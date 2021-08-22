Perak FC not ready to surrender Super League slot

IPOH: Perak FC assistant coach Mohd Shahril Nizam Khalil (pix) is not surrendering as yet and he is putting high hopes on his boys to continue competition in the Super League next season instead.

The former 90s Perak player is confident the squad would keep its focus in the remaining three matches this season to keep their Super League slot as they are now in the relegation zone with UiTM FC.

“The Bos Gaurus is now in a critical position at the bottom of the league and it would take extraordinary efforts by the players to stay in the Super League next year.

“Despite the gloomy prospect, we will fight to the end,” he said in a media conference after the Perak FC game with Selangor FC at Perak Stadium last night.

Commenting his team’s 0-3 thrashing by Selangor FC, he conceded The Bos Gaurus were just unlucky despite the close battle especially in the first half.

“In the first 40 minutes, we could see the boys matching the visitors in virtually all departments with several attempts at goal which were not successful,” he said.

He admitted that the three goals Perak conceded were due to the failure of his players to block out Selangor FC’s attacks led by their Nigerian import star, Idefayo Olisegun.

In the match, the three goals of The Red Giants were netted by Swiss import Oliver Buff in the 43rd minute while Ifedayo was on target in the 45th and 59th minutes. – Bernama