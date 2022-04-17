Perak Fire dept's senior officer, wife seriously injured in accident

IPOH: A senior officer of the Perak Fire and Rescue Department and his wife were seriously injured in a road accident when the car he was driving hit the back of a garbage truck in Taman Chepor Impian, here, today.

The officer, Taufik Asyarun Zainuddin, in his 30's, from the department’s Fire Safety Division, suffered leg injuries while his wife had serious head injuries and their two sons also injured in the crash.

A spokesman of the department said the Meru Raya Fire and Rescue station received a call on the accident at 1.33 pm.

“The Proton Persona car driven by the officer had hit the back of the garbage truck parked by the roadside.

“The firemen removed the victims from the car and then handed them over to the health workers to be taken to hospital,” he added.-Bernama