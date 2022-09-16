Perak flag to fly at half-mast for Queen Elizabeth II

IPOH: Perak Ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) has given his consent for the state flag to be flown at half-mast as a sign of respect for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept 8.

State secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim in a statement said that the Perak flag would be flown at half-mast for three days beginning tomorrow.

“The Sultan of Perak has consented for the state to fly the flag at half-mast from tomorrow until Monday (Sept 19) to express His Royal Highness’ sadness over the death of Queen Elizabeth II,” read the statement.

According to media reports, the Queen’s body is now in London, where it will lie in state until the state funeral service at Westminster Abbey on Sept 19.

Queen Elizabeth II was the second-longest reigning monarch in history, after King Louis XIV of France.

During her reign, Her Majesty visited Malaysia three times, namely in 1972 for a special visit; in 1989, in conjunction with the 11th Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting; and in 1998, in conjunction with the 16th Commonwealth Games.-Bernama