IPOH: The flood situation in Perak continues to improve with one more relief centre was closed yesterday.

A spokesman for the Perak Disaster Management Committee said the flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Matang in the Larut Matang and Selama district that housed 22 victims from seven families was closed at 5.30 pm after all the evacuees returned home.

Meanwhile, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said the number of evacuees dropped to 160 victims from 43 families at two relief centres today, compared to 193 people from 50 families yesterday.

“As of 8 am today, the number of flood victims at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak in Kerian district remains at 110 people from 26 families.

“Those housed at SK Alor Pongsu also remain at 50 from 17 families,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department on its official website, fine weather is expected in Kerian district today. -Bernama