Perak follows felling rules in permanent forest reserves: MB

IPOH: Forest harvesting activities in Perak are only implemented in Permanent Forest Reserve (PFR) areas classified as Production Forests based on the Annual Felling Ration (CTT) set by the National Land Council (NLC).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad(pix) said for the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021 to 2025), the CTT approved was 33,000 hectares (ha) or at a rate of 6,600 ha per year, while for 2019, the CTT was 8,058 ha, 2020 (6,642 ha) and 2021 (5,337 ha).

“Compliance with the PFR area for logging is in line with NLC's decision to ensure sustainability and stability of timber supply sources in Perak,” he said at the Perak State Assembly sitting here today.

Saarani said this in reply to Aminuddin Zulkipli (Amanah-Behrang) who wanted to know the size of forest reserve areas allowed for logging that had been approved from 2019 to 2021 and the current status of those areas.

Aminuddin also wanted to know the strategic measures implemented to overcome pollution in forest areas for rain catchment and watershed areas in Perak as a result of timber exploitation.

Saarani said the current status of the forest reserve area approved for logging in 2019 was 8,058 ha where all areas have been logged, and as for 2020, a total of ​​6,182 ha had been felled while 460 ha were still being worked on.

“For 2021, ​​only 5,337 ha were been approved for logging, ​​1,334 ha of which had been cleared while ​​4,003 ha are still in the works.

“The licensing process is in accordance with the Selective Management System (SMS) which is implemented systematically and controlled under Sustainable Forest Management,” he said.

According to Saarani, there has been no pollution in the water catchment area so far because it was classified as a Protected Forest and also an Environmentally Sensitive Area (KSAS).

He said mitigation measures would be taken to overcome river water pollution in the PFR areas where every forest development activity was required to establish a buffer zone with a width of at least 10 metres on the left and right according to the width of the river to reduce the impact of water run-off.

Saarani said remedial action would take into account the views of technical agencies such as the Department of Environment (DOE) and Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) if any pollution was detected and even the state Forestry Department would implement tree-planting in the cleared areas.

He said the DOE always monitors activities that are subject to the Environmental Quality (Prescribed Activities) (Environmental Impact Assessment) (EIA) Order 2015, Environmental Quality Act (AKAS) 1974.

There are 32 forestry projects with EIA approval based on DOE records from 2015 to 2021 that needed to implement several measures including Preparation of Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and Land-Disturbing Pollution Prevention and Mitigation Measures (LD-P2M2) for the purpose of erosion and siltation control.

In addition, the projects need to appoint an Environmental Officer (EO) who is responsible for matters related to environmental management and monitor work in accordance with EIA conditions.

“The implementation of Third Party Environmental Audits and reporting to the DOE on any non-compliance as well as pro-active remedial measures and reporting on environmental monitoring to DOE on a regular basis (once every three months) must also be done,” he said.

If there is a violation of the conditions of approval, the holder of the EIA approval may be subject to action under Section 34A (7), AKAS 1974 and the DOE may also impose a Prohibition Order to stop the development of a forestry activity subject to EIA that causes pollution as provided under Section 34AA (1).-Bernama