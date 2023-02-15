Perak govt allocates RM2m to assist farmers

IPOH: The state government, through the Perak State Agricultural Development Corporation (PPPNP), has allocated RM2 million to assist 342 farmers in non-granary areas through the infrastructure and padi development fund.

State Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industries Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said RM1 million would be channelled to the padi entrepreneur loan programme and RM1 million to upgrade padi field infrastructures in non-granary areas.

For the loan fund, a total of nine padi entrepreneurs have been offered loan totalling RM681,300 for the purchase of drone, smart battery, machine and machinery.

The fund for the upgrading of infrastructure, meanwhile, involves 333 padi farmers in non-granary areas in the districts of Perak Tengah and Kuala Kangsar, namely for construction of farm ditches and levelling work, covering an area of 846 hectares.

He told the media this after presenting the Infrastructure and Padi Development Fund and visiting the Mesra Agriculture Market at the Indera Mulia Stadium grounds, here, today.

Meanwhile, state Women, Family, Social Welfare and Entrepreneur Development committee chairman Salbiah Mohamed said the PPPNP has also allocated RM4 million to borrowers and agro-entrepreneurs, espcially the asnaf (those eligible to receive zakat or tithe) and B40 group.

She said they would be able to expand their respective enterprises through this loan, which is meant for borrowers and agro-entrepreneurs involved in either agricultural products, fisheries, animal husbandry or downstream products related to agro-enterprises,” she said when met after handing over the PPPNP loan offer to five entrepreneurs at the stadium.

She added that the loan allocated this year was open to Perak residents who carry out businesses under agro activities. -Bernama