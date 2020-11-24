Perak govt guarantees the welfare of flood evacuees

PASIR SALAK: The welfare and needs of all flood evacuees at temporary flood evacuation centres in Perak will be attended to, including their meals.

Perak state Women’s Development, Family and Social Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin said the state social welfare department (JKM) has allocated over RM500,000 to ensure the comfort of all evacuees

“JKM will always supply blankets, mats, disposable diapers, milk and toiletries to those affected and evacuees at relief centres,” she told reporters at the state-level launch of Kembara Prihatin Negara 2020 today.

As of noon today, 364 evacuees were housed at four evacuation centres in Kerian, Manjung dan Hilir Perak districts.

Commenting on food supplies to residents in Zone B and C of Taman Meru 2C in Ipoh who have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order since Friday, Dr Wan Norashikin said the situation is under control and that there is adequate supply.

Dr Wan Norashikin said the JKM is responsible for preparing food boxes filled with dry and fresh products to affected residents and has received the support of the local community.

Speaking about the Kembara Prihatin Negara 2020, Dr Wan Norashikin, who is also Kampung Gajah assemblyman, said that the Perak team will travel to 74 locations throughout the state during November and December.

“The activities that will be implemented by the team include opening service and customer complaints counters, the distribution of food baskets and addressing welfare issues to help alleviate the burdens of those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said. — Bernama