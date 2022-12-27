Perak govt takes flood issues seriously: Exco member

IPOH: The Perak state government takes flood issues seriously and has implemented several flood mitigation projects, particularly in the Larut, Matang and Selama districts, the state legislative assembly sitting was told today.

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin (pix) said the costly projects which included Phase 1 of the Sungai Larut Flood Mitigation Project implemented through the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) were constructed using federal government development allocations.

“JPS is responsible for maintaining the rivers to reduce the flood problem and one of the measures taken is dredging the rivers and building bunds with the silt to stop water from flowing inland.

“The silt dug up from the river are not taken out since the transportation cost is high and this would require the approval of the district and land office.

“However, JPS has forged a smart partnership with Menteri Besar Incorporated (MB Inc.) to carry out the dredging work of the main rivers and the state executive council meeting has given a blanket approval,“ he said in response to a question from Khalil Yahya (PAS-Kubu Gajah) on the flood mitigation measures taken by the state government.

Mohammad Nizar said that through the smart partnership, the soil excavated from the river are sold and this allows the state government to save costs and reduce flood risk.

He said the flood mitigation project is one of the long term solutions to reduce floods in areas at risk and to implement such projects, detailed study and planning is required as it would involve high costs.-Bernama