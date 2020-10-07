Perak govt to aid retired teacher with hoarding disorder

IPOH: The Perak government will assist a retired teacher who lives among garbage and clutter in her double-storey terrace house in Taman Bersatu, Simpang Pulai here to get advice and counselling for her hoarding disorder.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin, who visited Chung Sook Khuan, 63, at her house found that the retiree always brought home other people’s trash for recycling.

“The unwanted items she has been bringing home have turned into a pile of garbage of about 1.5 metres high in her house compound, a condition which has become a concern for the neighbours, not only for her health, but also of nearby residents.”

“It also causes odour pollution in the area and the neighbours also feared her place becoming a breeding ground for Aedes mosquito,“ she said when met during the visit to Chung’s house today.

Besides sending Chung for counselling by the Social Welfare Department (JKM), Dr Wan Norashikin said the state government would also get the Ipoh City Council (MBI) to clear the pile of rubbish at Chung’s house.

Chung is said to have been staying alone in the house since the past few years.

Wan Norashikin said the state government would try to locate the whereabouts of Chung’s husband and their three children, who were said to have left the woman as they could no longer stand her habit. They are believed to be residing in Taman Botani here.

“We will also get the assistance of the Health Department for Chung to be sent for medical examination,” she added.

She said legal action could be taken against Chung if she continues with her hoarding habit.

The last resort is to send her to an old folks home because she does not want to stay with her family members, she added.

Meanwhile, Chung said her children would come over to send food for her.

“I have a daughter and two sons, all in theirs 30s, but they do not want to stay with me because they don’t share my interests,” she said.

The woman is often seen cycling in the neighbourhood until late at night collecting other people’s trash to bring home, and then having to climb up the pile of garbage to get into her house. — Bernama