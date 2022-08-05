Perak hotels keen to hire PwD, Orang Asli to solve labour shortage

IPOH: The Perak branch of the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) is ready to train and hire people with disabilities (PWD), single parents and the Orang Asli to fill around 2,000 vacancies in the sector, said its chairman, Vincent Ee.

“It’s very hard to find workers. Even the young are not interested in the hotel sector. They’re more interested in daily wage jobs like e-hailing or having their own business.

“So we are open to hiring the Orang Asli, PWD and single parents and placing them in the right department or a department of their choice,” he told Bernama today.

Ee was responding to a request for comment after Malaysian Association of Hotel Owners (MAHO) executive director, Shaharuddin M. Saaid, reportedly said that hoteliers were mulling hiring the Orang Asli, ex-convicts, parolees and UNHCR cardholders to fill vacancies in restaurants and the housekeeping department, especially.

He welcomed collaboration with associations or groups linked to the Orang Asli, PWD and single parents to overcome the labour shortage.

“At the moment, we are collaborating with the youth development agency, Pusat Aspirasi Anak Perak (Pasak), to woo workers and (offer) training courses.

“They include courses for housekeeping, front desk and kitchen staff. Those who are interested will need to apply at Pasak’s website before the interview process,” he said, while adding that some MAH members were willing to give ex-convicts a chance, too, depending on the type of crime they committed.

It was reported that at least 3,356 people in Perak lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with over 500 coming from the tourism sector.

Perak welcomed back about five million domestic tourists last year and is hoping to entice six million visitors this year.-Bernama