IPOH: Immigration officers in Perak arrested 21 foreigners in an integrated operation at several locations around the city of Ipoh yesterday.

Its director, Kamalludin Ismail, said 10 officers carried out the five-hour operation which started at 2 pm based on information from the public.

“Eleven locations were raided, including security posts, residential premises, shoplots and reflexology centres.

“Checks were carried out on 70 people and of that number, 21 were arrested including five Bangladeshi men, a man and four women from Indonesia, two men and a woman from Myanmar and eight Pakistani men, all of whom were aged between 21 and 52 years,’’ he said in a statement today.

He said that the raided locations were believed to be hiring foreigners without valid documents.

Kamalludin added that during one of the raids on a four-storey residence, a 25-year old Pakistani man in his bid to escape from the authorities, had fallen down from the third floor that left him with a fractured left ankle.

He added that the efficiency and skills of the officers in surrounding the locations made it difficult for the foreigners to escape.

He said those arrested were being investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63, for overstaying and not having valid travel documents. — Bernama