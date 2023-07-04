Perak intensifies enforcement to prevent vaping in schools

IPOH: The Perak Education Department is working with enforcement agencies to prevent the sale of liquid for electronic cigarettes or vaping in schools in the state.

State Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said the collaboration involved the police and the state Health Department, with members of the school disciplinary board conducting special monitoring among hostel students to combat vaping and cigarette smoking activities.

He said campaigns had been carried out by the Education Department and schools to prevent the sale of vapes in schools.

Guidelines have also been issued by the Ministry of Education on the matter, and it is the role of guidance and counseling teachers, as well as the school administration to ensure the sale of vape does not happen in school, he told reporters at an education exhibition which was opened by Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying at Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Yuk Choy here today. -Bernama