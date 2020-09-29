Perak introduces six tourism clusters to attract domestic tourists

IPOH: The state government through Tourism Perak has introduced six tourism clusters in an effort to achieve five million domestic tourist arrivals this year.

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi said the six clusters are the Ipoh city cluster comprising Gopeng, Kampar and Batu Gajah; Royal Belum cluster (Kuala Kangsar, Gerik and Pengkalan Hulu) and Taiping cluster (Larut, Matang, Selama and Kerian).

Other clusters are the Manjung district cluster (Perak Tengah, Lumut and Pangkor Island), Hilir Perak cluster (Teluk Intan and Bagan Datuk) and Perak Selatan (Tapah and Tanjung Malim).

“For example, domestic tourists can spend three days and two nights in any cluster and visit interesting places, participate in various activities and enjoy local delicacies. This is a strategy to increase domestic tourist arrivals to the state while we are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,” she told reporters after closing the ‘Semarak Pelancongan Perak 2020’ programme here, today.

In another development, Nolee Ashilin said the second phase of #TravelPerakLah tourism voucher initiative would continue from October until March next year with an additional 3,000 vouchers for domestic tourists.

#TravelPerakLah tourism voucher is the state government initiative to help revive the state tourism sector, comprising RM50 voucher for accommodation at selected hotels and RM30 voucher for selected tourism products in the state. — Bernama