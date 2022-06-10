Perak JBPM to receive 10 Whaly boats in preparation for floods

IPOH: The Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will be receiving 10 Whaly boats in a move to prepare itself to face floods during the Northeast Monsoon in the state.

Perak JBPM director Azmi Osman said the new boats expected to be acquired at the end of the month and the department’s existing 57 boats are to be deployed for rescue efforts, especially in areas that are not easily accessible.

“The Whaly boats can only accommodate six persons at any one time and it can be maneuvered through lanes or narrow areas like residential areas and we will distribute them to fire stations where they are most needed.

“We are also expecting to receive 34 loud hailers to be used in rescue missions, especially at night,” he told a press conference after the closing of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Cadet Curriculum Challenge 2022 by JBPM deputy director-general (Development) Datuk Edwin Galan Teruki at Meru Raya here today.

Last September, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said Perak has identified 76 locations as flood hotspots including the Lenggong district.

He also said the state government had taken proactive steps to face the rainy season which is expected to be heavier in the state from October until December

Meanwhile, Galan said a total of 91,000 fire cadets will assist in the relocation of flood victims adding that he was confident with the training given to the cadets at 1,115 schools nationwide.

“There were times when firefighters had to face problems in evacuating flood victims, so the fire cadets can play an important role in rescue operations by advising victims that saving lives is more important,” he added.-Bernama