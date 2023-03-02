Perak KPDN nabs man, seizes 11,000 litres of subsidised diesel

IPOH: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) Perak branch arrested a man and seized 11,000 litres of suspected subsidised diesel in a raid today.

State chief enforcement officer Mohamed Aznanshah Khalid said that based on the information and intelligence carried out, his team conducted a raid at premises in the Anson Industrial Area, Teluk Intan, at 9 this morning.

“The inspection found that there were 11 fibre tanks with a capacity of 1,000 litres each, containing diesel, as well as two trucks with skid tanks.

“It was also found that the premises did not have any valid licence or permit to store diesel,” he said in a statement.

Mohamed Aznanshah said the total value of the seizure was estimated at RM201,000 and a 40-year-old local man was arrested to assist in the investigation under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“We will not compromise with any party found to be involved in this illegal activity. Members of the public are advised to report if they have any information, especially regarding the activities of misappropriation of controlled and subsidised goods,” he added. -Bernama