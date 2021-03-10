Perak KPDNHEP seizes LPG worth over RM139,000 in Taiping

IPOH: The Perak Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has seized 12,576 kg of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) estimated to be worth RM139,594 in an operation at a premises in Simpang, Taiping yesterday.

Perak KPDNHEP director Saifullizan Kamarul Zaman said the operation was conducted at about 10 am by an enforcement team from the Taiping branch based on intelligence and observation conducted for three weeks.

“Inspections found a lorry filled with 957 LPG cylinders containing 12,576 kg of LPG that was parked at the premises.

“Further checks revealed that the lorry owner was suspected of transferring the gas to an unlicenced location,” he said in a statement here, today.

Saifullizan said the case was being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, which provides for a fine of not exceeding RM1 million or imprisonment of not exceeding three years or both, and RM3 million in fine and up to five years in jail or both for any subsequent offence.

He said KPDNHEP advised all businesses and operators to comply with the law and regulations, including having licences and permits to sell or store controlled items. — Bernama