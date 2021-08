IPOH: The Perak State Legislative Assembly will reconvene as scheduled on Aug 25 even though one state assemblyman has not been vaccinated against Covid-19, said Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

He said the assemblyman would be placed in a special room gazetted for any elected representative to follow the sitting while complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set.

“There is an assemblyman who has not been vaccinated. We will take the best steps including using a special room. The assemblyman has not yet given an answer as to why he has not been vaccinated,” he told a virtual press conference here today.

The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah had given his consent to the reconvening of the Perak State Legislative Assembly for four days starting Aug 25.

On Aug 12, Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid said the sitting would be based on the “bubble” concept to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama