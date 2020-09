IPOH: The Covid-19 screening test on Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) upon his return from Sabah on Sept 20 yielded negative result.

The Menteri Besar’s Office in a statement said the Bersatu deputy president, however, would still undergo home quarantine following the increase of Covid-19 cases in Sabah.