Perak Menteri Besar ‘s mother dies of old age

IPOH: Perak Menter Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad’s mother, Aminah Mohd Yusuf, died at 11.15 pm yesterday of old age.

According to a statement issued by the Menteri Besar’s office, Aminah was 79 years old and she breathed last at the Menteri Besar’s official residence in Jalan Raja Dihilir here.

The funeral rites will be conducted at the Perak Menteri Besar’s residence and the remains will be taken to the Kampung Raban Mosque, Lenggong, for the funeral prayer and then be buried at the Muslim cemetery in the village at 11 am, it said.

Aminah is survived by nine children. Sarani the eldest child.-Bernama