Perak MUDA chief suspended for three years

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) chairman Mutalib Uthman’s (pix) party membership has been suspended for three years and he was relieved of his position effective yesterday.

MUDA secretary-general Amir Abd Hadi said this was decided by the party’s Central Executive Committee (JKEP) following a report from its Disciplinary Board on Mutalib’s conduct that violated party directives and discipline.

“On Oct 30, 2022, Mutalib was found to have uploaded a poster on his personal and Perak MUDA social media accounts announcing his intention to contest for the Tapah parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) using the party’s official channels and posters, without approval.

“This move was found to be going against the party’s regulations and was in violation of Clause 5: Responsibilities of members in the MUDA constitution, particularly Clause 5.1 (d) obey and respect party decisions and 5.1 (f) preserve the good name and dignity of the party,“ he said in a statement today.

In addition, Amir said JKEP also received resignation letters from Pahang MUDA chief Malani Manimaharan and Penang chief Jazz Tan on grounds of commitment and health issues.

“As such, there is an urgent need for acting appointments and with that, MUDA Perak acting chief is Devadas Silvaraju, Penang acting chief is Tineshvar Boontinathan while for Pahang, this will be announced soon,“ he said.-Bernama