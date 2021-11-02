Perak police to dispose of drugs worth RM58 million

IPOH: Perak police will be disposing of various types of drugs worth RM58 million, seized since 1988.

Perak Police deputy chief Datuk Mazlan Santarai(pix) said the drugs were exhibits that had been produced in court proceedings involving 4,991 drug-related cases in 15 districts in the state, including Ipoh, Taiping, Manjung, Kuala Kangsar, Batu Gajah and Sungai Siput.

“The Narcotics Criminal Investigations Department will send all the exhibits over to the solid waste disposal company Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd in Bukit Pelanduk, Negeri Sembilan for disposal,” he told a press conference at the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

He said among the drugs to be disposed of were heroin, cannabis, syabu, ketamine, ketum leaves, ketum juice, cough syrup and other drugs.-Bernama