Perak receives seven applications for Covid death management aid

IPOH: Seven applications for the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) Special Assistance of Covid-19 Death Management were received by the Social Welfare Department (JKM) in Perak as of last month.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the assistance was meant for the next of kin of those who died due to Covid-19 and it would be given either one-off or on monthly basis.

“The one-off financial assistance can be up to RM5,000.

“The JKM has also received the data from the State Education Department about 250 students who lost their mother or father due to Covid-19 and monthly assistance for them are also being considered,” he told the State Assembly sitting today.

Saarani said this in reply to Datuk Mohd Tarmizi Idris (BN-Kenering) who wanted to know the efforts taken by the state government to help the families affected by the death of their heads of household (KIR) due to the pandemic.

“As announced in the State Budget 2022, the state government will also introduce a Teduhan Kasih Anak-Anak Perak Programme with an allocation of RM1 million to provide education and cost of living assistance for the children until they reach the age of 21.

“Besides, the state government also plans to give monthly aid of RM300 to guardians of these orphans using the Felcra share scheme,” he said.

Saarani said JKM through its Psychology and Counseling Division was also providing psychological and counselling aid to affected families in dealing with the trauma and coping with the difficult times.

“Visits on the families were also made from time to time to ensure that they are psychologically well and under control. Their mental health status is also being checked and updated via phone calls,” he said, adding that three families affected by the death of their KIR had been visited by JKM psychology officers so far this year.-Bernama