Perak recorded nearly 700 cases of child abuse: Exco

IPOH: A total of 689 cases of physical and sexual abuse involving children were reported in Perak for the years 2020 and 2021, Malay Mail reports.

Perak Women and Family Development and Community Welfare Minister, Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin told the state legislative assembly that 342 cases were reported to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) in 2020, while 347 cases were reported in 2021.

“The number of child abuse cases reported to the police for the years 2020 and 2021 was 52.

“A total of 29 cases were reported in 2020 and 23 cases in 2021,” she reportedly said in her reply to questions from Pokok Assam assemblyman Leow Thye Yih.

Dr Wan Norashikin also cited divorce and domestic strife as among the contributing factors to child abuse.