Perak recording highest collection of e-waste

IPOH: Among the states, Perak has recorded the highest collection of electrical and electronic waste which amounted to 256 tonnes this year.

State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said the achievement was impressive and better than last year at only 44.3 tonnes of household e-waste.

“This success was the result of aggressive efforts and the consistent involvement of various parties, besides coordination by the local authorities including the Ipoh City Council, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and various other agencies.”

He said this after officiating at the closing of the state-level National Environmental Day 2021 commemoration, here, today.

Last March, the state government through Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad launched the campaign with the inception of the ‘Perak Bumi Lestari’ (Perak Sustainable Land) agenda.

Mohd Akmal said this success was also driven by the involvement of various licensed companies and contractors which collected the e-waste so that these health-threatening items were not carelessly disposed of anywhere as the people wished.

“Previously, the public did not know where to throw the electrical and electronic gadgets. However, there are now companies and contractors that can collect these items so that they are not strewn about or simply left anywhere.

“This environmental-conscious effort requires the involvement and cooperation of all quarters to be successful,” he added.

All the e-waste gathered at the district collection centres are collected and managed by companies licensed by the Perak Department of Environment for recycling or disposal.-Bernama