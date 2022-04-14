Perak records 1,204 road accidents in first 11 days of Ramadan

IPOH: Perak recorded 1,204 road accident cases in the first 11 days of Ramadan, which is a 16 per cent increase from the corresponding period last year.

Perak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Supt Azizan Hassan said last year 1,039 cases were reported during the period and the increase was probably because there is no more restriction of movement like before.

“Of the total, 18 were fatal accidents, 13 resulted in severe injuries, 44 with minor injuries while the remaining 1,129 cases did not involve injuries,“ he said when appearing as guest on Perak FM’s Exclusif@PERAKfm slot today on the topic “Pandu Cermat, Jiwa Selamat.”

When asked what steps were taken to ensure there are no extraordinary congestion at rush hours especially when nearing the break of fast, he said regular patrols were conducted and his men were on standby to provide traffic control assistance throughout the state since the first day of Ramadan.

“As a proactive action, JSPT has also assigned a traffic policeman at every Ramadan bazaar location to monitor and control the crowd, as well as ensure that vehicle owners who go to the bazaar park their vehicles properly so as not to disrupt the traffic flow,“ he added.

Azizan also advised road users to always observe traffic safety rules to avoid accidents from happening.-Bernama