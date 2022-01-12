Perak reiterates stance not to supply water to Penang

IPOH: The Perak government is sticking to its decision not to supply water to Penang although the current state government is jointly formed by Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) said the state government’s decision in March relating to not implementing the Sungai Perak Raw Water Distribution Scheme (SPRWTS) to Penang was final.

“It’s not about the BN or PH government, it’s about whether the water supply in Perak is sufficient for internal use or not. It’s not about the PH government (leading Penang) and BN government (leading Perak) previously.

“This is because whichever government is ruling, our problem in Perak is that the capacity of the Sungai Perak river water is only sufficient for internal use, more so as we are going to develop Perak as an industrial state, which will then require more water,” he said after visiting centralised labour quarters development project at Asrama Murni, Persiaran Jelapang, here, today.

Saarani said this when asked to comment on a report in a news portal recently regarding the call by Komtar state assemblyman Teh Lai Heng, who wanted the Penang government to continue negotiations on the implementation of the SPRWTS with the Perak government, which is now jointly administered by BN and PH.

Teh had said that it was a golden opportunity to make the SPRWTS project, which had been postponed for the past 11 years, a success.-Bernama