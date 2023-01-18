Perak’s CNY open house on Jan 29

IPOH: The Perak government will be hosting a large-scale Chinese New Year open house at the Lost World of Tambun (LWOT) theme park on Jan 29 and expected about 40,000 guests.

State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said the programme from 2 pm to 5 pm would be graced by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and state exco members are also expected to attend the open house.

“The state government invites everyone to come because admission is free, and please follow the instructions given by the organiser.

“This location was selected because this year is Visit Ipoh Year 2023, in addition to boosting tourism activities in Ipoh. LWOT is one of the tourism icons in the state,” he told a press conference today.

Loh said open house guests could also enter the theme park to experience the activities offered at LWOT for free on the day. -Bernama