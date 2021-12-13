Perak Sejahtera Plan 2030 expected to be ready by Feb next year

IPOH: The Perak Sejahtera Plan 2030, which was launched on March 29 as the state’s 10-year development roadmap, is expected to be ready in February next year.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad(pix) said the state government was currently in the third phase of preparing the plan, which involved engagement sessions with stakeholders at the district level.

“This phase involves the drawing up of strategic initiatives and programmes as well as action plans according to administrative districts in Perak.

“The fourth phase will involve the preparation of a monitoring plan and the final draft of the plan which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022,” he said at the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building, here, today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Bersatu-Chenderiang) who wanted to know the current status of the development plan.

Saarani said, during the first phase of the plan preparation process, two series of workshops were conducted involving several government agencies to finalise the vision, mission, strategic thrust and shared values.

He said the second phase involved the framing of strategic initiatives, sub-initiatives and action plans based on the portfolio of the State Executive Council members.

According to him, the plan was developed based on three main principles, namely inclusive, realistic and achievable, based on the ‘Perak Makmur Rakyat Sejahtera’ goal and the aim of driving sustainable, inclusive and dynamic socio-economic development.

Saarani said the plan also outlined strategies based on the state’s potential to support the development of traditional industries, digital economy, food security, tourism as well as drive the emergence of new industries which would contribute to the state’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth.-Bernama