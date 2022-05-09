Perak sets up squad to update e-Kasih data: Saarani

IPOH: The Perak government, through the State Development Office (PPN), has set up the Up2Date Squad to ensure efficient updating of the information of e-Kasih participants’ data by shortening the census period from two years to just five working days.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad(pix) said this was to ensure that the data and information of the e-Kasih participants were always updated to make it easier for the government and stakeholders to implement accurate plans and policies related to the people’s well-being.

“With the introduction of the new initiative, the legalisation process is based on the identified target groups so as to facilitate the notification of information updates by e-Kasih participants, especially the elderly and persons with disabilities (PwD),” he told reporters after chairing the Perak State Development Action meeting here today.

He also said that the establishment of the Up2Date Squad would be able to address several data update issues that used to occur frequently, including participants who have moved away or died as well as increased households or increased total income.

Beginning May 16, he added, a QR code sticker would be provided to all respondents visited during the e-Kasih legalisation and verification processes, which will be implemented in stages.

“The participants only need to scan and update their information through Google Form. The Up2Date Squad will then go down to the ground to verify the information before it is updated into the e-Kasih system,” he explained.

Saarani said the Perak PPN, in collaboration with the administration of the mukim (sub-district) headman (penghulu), has introduced another new initiative from April 1, namely the e-Penghulu system developed by the state government for new e-Kasih registration.

“This initiative can help prevent personal information errors when filling out the form through the e-Penghulu MyKad Reader and applicants no longer have to fill in the application forms manually,“ he said. -Bernama