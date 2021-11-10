Perak spends more than RM200 million this year for those affected by Covid-19 pandemic

IPOH: The Perak government has spent more than RM200 million this year for implementation of the economic stimulus package to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad(pix) said it also included for implementing of various initiatives and programmes to revive the people's economy, as well as providing skills training to those affected to help them find new jobs.

This include organising the Technical Vocational Education andTraining (TVET) Week, which was aimed at exposing the young people to take up skill training, he said

The Perak Entrepreneur Development Secretariat (STeP), he said, also played a significant role in helping entrepreneurs to rebuilding and expand their businesses.

“The state government also encourages collaboration with various parties to further strengthen the TVET module because we believe, in an increasingly challenging job market environment, skills are among the best options,“ he said.

He said this after the opening of a reskilling programme organised by TNB Integrated Learning Solution Sdn Bhd (ILSAS) and Digital Perak Corporation Holdings, which was held virtually, here today.

Commenting on the TNB Reskilling Malaysia Programe, Saarani said it was a good initiative and in line with the state government's desire to enhance knowledge and skills of workforce, as well as further boost the digital transformation of Perak.

The programmes offer a variety of training courses for free, specifically to employees of small enterprises which were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to improve their skill.

“This is a good initiative as the continuity and growth of an enterprise or business moves in line with the level of competence or skill level of the workforce,“ he added.-Bernama