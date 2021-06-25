Perak state health dept receives donation of 36 oxygen concentrator machines

IPOH: The Perak state health department received 36 units of 5L Oxygen Concentrator machines totaling RM140,400 for use at hospitals in the state yesterday.

The department posted a statement on its official Facebook account stating that the donation was received from Malaysian Fo Guang Buddhist Light Association (BLIA) and Yayasan Sin Chew.

“The medical equipment will be used for patient management and those who require respiratory support, especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

The donation was presented by Master Hooi Hsing, BLIA Ipoh Chapter chairman, Lei Fook Choy and his team to Perak state health department director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming, Raja Permaisuri Bainun Ipoh Hospital specialist cum Perak state medical services chief and state health (medical) deputy director Dr Norisah Mahat Nor.

Yesterday, 120 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded in Perak compared to 75 cases yesterday, bringing the total in the state to 25,469 cases so far. -Bernama