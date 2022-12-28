Perak tables Anti-Party Hopping Bill

IPOH: The Perak state government today tabled the Anti-Party Hopping Bill as a measure to prohibit members of the Perak State Legislative Assembly from switching political parties.

It was presented by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (pix) during the State Legislative Assembly sitting.

“This bill aims to amend several matters in Part One of Perak Constitution first before the provisions can come into effect to stop Perak assemblymen from changing parties.

“It is in line with the provisions of Section 7A, Eighth Schedule, of the Federal Constitution which has been amended through the Constitution (Amendment) Act (No.3) 2022,“ he said in his speech.

Saarani said there are five clauses proposed in the amendment of the bill, among them the brief title, provisions on the commencement of the proposed Enactment, the meaning of “political party” and contingency vacancies in the State Assembly.

The bill is expected to be debated and the decision determined tomorrow.

Saarani was previously reported to have said that the coalition of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to lead the Perak state government will be maintained until the end of the term for the development and well-being of its people.

It was reported on July 28, the Dewan Rakyat had passed the Amendment to the Constitution (Amendment) Bill (No 3) 2022 related to banning of MPs from switching parties where it stipulates that a Member of Parliament elected by the people in an election will lose the seat he won if the representative hops to another party.

However, a Member of Parliament does not lose his seat if the representative is dismissed from his party or if his political party is dissolved or deregistered.

The bill also abolishes the five-year ban on contesting for those who resign as Members of Parliament.

Earlier, Perak State Assembly meeting approved the Perak Supply Bill 2023 (Enactment) amounting to RM1.19 billion which focused specifically on driving economic growth and an agenda to improve people’s well-being.

It was tabled by Saarani on Dec 22 with the theme ‘Prosperous Perak, Prosperous People’ for Perak’s 2023 Budget where it allocated RM395 million for development expenditure with RM794 million for operating expenditure.-Bernama