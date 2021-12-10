Perak tables Budget 2022 of RM1.1 bln for people's wellbeing

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad(pix) today tabled the state budget of RM1.1 billion for next year, which was prepared based on the current state government’s capability without neglecting the wellbeing of the people.

He said with the theme of “Perak: A Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive State”, the budget comprises operating expenditure allocation of RM803 million and development expenditure allocation of RM302 million.

“Of the projected revenue and expenditure, the state’s Budget 2022 is proposed as a deficit budget,” he said when tabling the budget at the State Assembly sitting here today.

Saarani said the state’s revenue collection had shown a significant drop this year with only RM797.5 million was recorded as of Nov 30, a far cry from the RM1.03 billion projected when the Budget 2021 was tabled.

He said realising the declining trend in the first six months this year, the state government had taken immediate action by revising and restructuring the budget by priorities.

Saarani said the restructuring of the budget had succeeded in reducing the state government’s fiscal deficit to RM99.4 million as of Nov 30 from the original deficit projection of RM154 million.

Apart from that, the menteri besar said the state government had approved an allocation of RM300,000 to every assemblyman, as well as State Assembly Speaker, RM100,000 of which in the form of outright grant and another RM200,000 in the form of small projects for the people.

“Each member of the state executive council will also get an additional RM200,000, namely RM100,000 in the form of OG, and another RM100,000 to be spent for people’s projects in their respective constituencies.

“Each assemblyman’s service centre will be given RM84,000 a year, which is an increase of RM2,000 a month,” he said.

He said the total allocation for Perak assemblymen was RM25 million and it was hoped that it would be used wisely to provide an efficient and effective service to the people.

Saarani also announced a special financial aid of RM1,000 to each civil servant in the state, which will be paid in January at the soonest.

“As an effort to improve facilities to civil servants under the state government, an additional RM1 million had been allocated to the Vehicle Purchase Advance Fund and another RM1 million for the Personal Advance (Public Officer) Fund.

The state assembly sitting continues Monday.-Bernama