PADANG RENGAS: A total of 20,000 smartphones will be distributed to the lower-income group (B40) students through the ‘Tuisyen Cikgu Saarani’ (TCS) programme to facilitate students preparing for major examinations this year.

Education, Higher Learning and Human Resources Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud said the initiative would assist students to continue the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) without constraints or issues related to internet access.

“Students can obtain information via e-tuition programme which is accessible 24 hours a day for subjects from Year One to Form 6, besides having access to hundreds of thousands of other applications. Students are also provided with free data and book vouchers.

“Parents are urged to monitor their children so that they do not misuse the gadgets for playing online games instead of using them for online learning,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Under the first phase, each state constituency will receive 150 smartphones while the remaining 100 units will be distributed in the next phase.

In February, the state government launched the TCS programme, a tutoring initiative for the nearly 200,000 students in the state, especially from the poor and B40 families. -Bernama