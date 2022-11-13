Perak to get first Esport Youth Cabin by year end

IPOH: Perak will receive its first ever Esport Youth Cabin by this December, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) said.

The centre, which will be built beside the citizen’s velodrome, will be a community hub and the centre for e-sports tournaments in Perak, he added.

“I hope that the centre will gather many youths in a programme and be a source of income to Perak citizens,” he said today.

The Esport Youth Cabin in Perak is the second centre of its kind after the first in Kepala Batas, Penang, which has a capacity of 500 people.

It houses an e-sports arena with international facilities and a cabin-based dormitory with a ‘hipster’ cafe.-Bernama