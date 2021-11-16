Perak to provide aid to children who lost parents to Covid-19

IPOH: The Perak government would channel various types of assistance to children who lost their parents to Covid-19, said State Women and Family Development, Social Welfare and NGO Committee chairman, Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin.

“Up to now, 155 children who lost their parents to Covid-19 have been identified including 72 from the B40 group,“ she said when met by reporters after officiating at the State-Level Malaysian Family Month Celebration 2021, here, today.

Among the assistance provided are scholarships or tuition fees during the study period, school essentials and monthly pocket allowance.

“We have submitted this proposal (on the assistance) to the federal government and this is now being processed for approval.

“This assistance depends on the needs of the children because some are taken care of by their grandparents or relatives. For children who need continuous (assistance), we will consider it as what is important is that their welfare and education are not neglected,“ she said.

On Oct 29, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz(pix) when tabling the 2022 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat, said the government had allocated RM25 million for the Malaysian Family Foundation in a bid to protect the welfare, education and future of the children.-Bernama