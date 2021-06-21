Perak to seek Sultan Nazrin's consent for state assembly to reconvene

IPOH: The Perak government will seek an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah(pix), to present him with the proposed date and obtain his consent for the State Legislative Assembly to reconvene.

Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid said Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad would seek an audience with Sultan Nazrin this week, to brief him on the proposed date for the state assembly sitting.

“I understand that this week the Menteri Besar will seek an audience with Tuanku Sultan to present him with the proposed date to hold the state assembly.

“Once we obtain the consent from Tuanku, only then we will issue a notice to call for the assembly sitting,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Previously, Mohammad Zahir was reported to have said that the Perak state assembly should reconvene no later than this June, after the last sitting was held in December last year during the presentation of the state budget 2021.

On June 16, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed his view that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible, to allow the Emergency Ordinances and the National Recovery Plan to be debated by members of the Dewan Rakyat.

In a statement, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, was reported to have said that, at the state level, the Rulers were also of the view that the state legislative assemblies should be allowed to reconvene as soon as possible.

On June 18, the Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah governments announced that they would seek the consent of the states’ rulers for the state legislative assembly to reconvene, and in Perlis, the state assembly is scheduled to reconvene for three days from Aug 24.

On June 19, it was reported that the Melaka state assembly to reconvene no later than the middle of July once the actual date was gazetted.

Yesterday (June 20), Kedah Menteri Besar, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, said that Kedah has not planned to reconvene the state assembly yet, and will only hold it after Parliament reconvenes as it is still bound by the Emergency Ordinance.

It was also reported that the Kelantan state assembly will reconvene only after Parliament announces the date of its session, said speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya'kub. -Bernama