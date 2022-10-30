Perak Youth Centre Tambun expected to be completed in 2025

IPOH: The community in the Tambun parliamentary constituency here will get to enjoy new sports facilities when an international standard youth centre, the Perak Youth Centre (PYC), occupying an area of ​​over two hectares and involving a cost of RM45 million, is completed in 2025.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) said his ministry was grateful to the Perak government for its cooperation in providing a site for the construction of the second youth centre in the country after the first in Kepala Batas, Penang.

“In addition to acting as a hub for activities, programmes and sports events for youths and the local community, it will also be used as a training centre for athletes,“ he told reporters after officiating the ground-breaking ceremony for the centre today.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Tambun said it indirectly gave an advantage to Perak where athletes in the state had the opportunity to train more comfortably using the facilities available at PYC.

Therefore, Ahmad Faizal said the construction and design of the PYC will take into account the wishes and needs of every layer of society, especially the youth.

Among the facilities that will provided are a synthetic pitch football field, an extreme sports arena, an e-sports hub, a covered futsal court and a dormitory for accommodation.-Bernama