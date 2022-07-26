Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Melaka is now known as Melaka Corporation

MALACCA: Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Melaka (PKNM) will be known as Melaka Corporation (MCORP) after the Melaka State Development Corporation (Amendment) Enactment Bill 2022 was passed in the State Legislative Assembly today.

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the amendment was for commercial purposes and to improve its existing functions as well as add new functions.

“After nearly four decades of utilising the Melaka State Development Corporation 1971 Enactment, PKNM thinks that there is a need to amend some provisions to adapt its functions to the current situation,” he said.

The amendment is also to ensure the economic agenda in the state can be carried out more effectively and comprehensively, he said, adding that it will also allow PKNM to improve its administrative management.

“The amendment is not only definitional as it is also related to operations such as name branding as well as changes in functions that are more extensive and not aimed at specific or limited areas of expertise.

“The rebranding of PKNM to Melaka Corporation or commercially known as MCORP, is aimed at strengthening PKNM in line with the state’s new direction which is ‘Malacca Towards a Sustainable State’ to help the state government drive the economy in a more viable and sustainable manner,” he said adding that it is also to ensure that PKNM remains relevant as the major driver of development in the state.

He said the proposed rebranding is part of PKNM’s strategies to attract local and foreign investors to establish business networks to boost investments, especially in Malacca.

PKNM’s main function is to advance the state’s economic and socioeconomic fields, especially in the four main areas namely industry, tourism, housing, and business and trade.

It was passed with the support of 19 assemblymen, while seven assemblymen voted against it and two were absent.-Bernama