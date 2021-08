PUTRAJAYA: The perception that applying for halal certification is difficult, time-consuming and expensive is untrue, said Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) director-general Datuk Abdul Aziz Jusoh.

He said statistics showed that 3,117 Bumiputera companies had obtained the Malaysian halal certifications and were still active.

“Many applications were successfully processed in less than 30 days when the certification requirements are met,” he said when launching the virtual Roundtable Conference with Entrepreneur Mentoring Agencies today.

According to Abdul Aziz, Jakim together with the State Islamic Religious Departments were committed to boosting the development of the halal industry in Malaysia especially those involving Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

He said this included the development of small and micro enterprises complete with product packages with the Malaysian halal certification.

“Through the correct information channel and proper guidance, we will be able to boost the development of the halal industry and also enable a positive development for the Malaysian halal certification at the global level,” he added.-Bernama