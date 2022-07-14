Performing Haj is not just about rituals

CURRENTLY, millions of Muslims around the world, including thousands from Malaysia, are gathering in the Holy City of Mecca – the holiest city in Islam – to perform the fifth and last pillar of the Islamic faith, the Haj pilgrimage.

Performing the Haj this year is more meaningful for Muslims as many of them were unable to perform the pilgrimage for more than two years due to Covid-19 in 2020.

The Haj has been performed since the time of Prophet Muhammad more than 14 centuries ago.

However, many Islamic historical scholars have said that such rituals date back to a much earlier period during the time of Prophet Ibrahim thousands of years ago.

With Muslims numbering more than a billion, the Haj can be considered the largest annual gathering of people in the world.

The pilgrimage is a process of bringing all Muslims together as one from all countries, and a demonstration of their solidarity and submission to Allah.

Performing Haj is one of the most long-awaited moments for every faithful Muslim, which must be performed at least once in their lifetime provided they are mentally, physically as well as financially fit to undertake the long journey to the holy city itself and performing all the obligatory rituals.

All the recommended Haj rituals are normally performed over five to six days between the eighth and 13th day of the 12th month Dhul Hijjah of the lunar calendar, which is also the last month according to the Islamic calendar.

During the Haj, pilgrims join processions of millions of people, who simultaneously converge on Mecca for the week of the Haj, and perform a series of rituals.

Each person walks counter-clockwise seven times around the Kaaba (a cube-shaped building and the direction of prayer for Muslims), walks briskly back and forth between the hills of Safa and Marwah seven times, then drinks from the Zamzam Well, goes to the plains of Mount Arafat to stand in vigil, spends a night in the plain of Muzdalifa, and performs the symbolic Stoning of the Devil by throwing stones at three pillars.

After the sacrifice of an animal (which can be accomplished by using a voucher), the pilgrims then are required to either shave or trim their heads (for males) or trim the ends of their hair (for females). A celebration of Eid al-Adha takes place afterwards.

Performing the Haj has been considered by some as the most significant among all forms of ibadah (worship) in Islam as it is only during this period that Muslim pilgrims are required to give up their work and leave their loved ones for a certain period and undertake the long journey to the Holy City of Mecca.

They have to give up on all the pleasures and amenities of life they have enjoyed for many years and live a simple and moderate lifestyle.

All these painstaking steps, discipline, observations and the hard life which they have to endure during this time are merely for the love of Allah.

We need to realise that undergoing the Haj pilgrimage is not just about performing all the rituals.

Carrying them out together with a huge crowd of fellow Muslims from all over the globe will teach pilgrims about the virtues of patience, good conduct and love towards fellow pilgrims, other Muslims, non-Muslims and all creatures.

Even though Islam teaches Muslims about these values, many of them seem to take the matter lightly and instead put more focus on performing the ritual without fully understanding the significance behind performing them to begin with.

As a result, we have witnessed situations where pilgrims were trampled to death during a stampede incident, suffered injuries during the “stoning of the devil” process or were pushed over while walking in the middle of the crowd, and more.

It is important for pilgrims to come back and be aware of the basic purpose or objective of undergoing the pilgrimage, which is to inculcate a spirit of virtue within oneself and be respectful towards others.

Pilgrims must be patient and tolerant towards each other and show mutual respect, not shout at each other or jostle and shove one another while striving to observe the rites of Haj.

They should maintain their pride and dignity, and exhibit good manners at all times.

They should not be selfish and think only about themselves when performing all the rituals.

They should have mercy and love planted in their hearts towards their fellow pilgrims, who have come from all over the world to undergo and perform their sacred duty.

They must also be aware that their attitudes throughout the rituals are not only being watched by fellow Muslims but by people of various races and religions around the world through television and social media.

As such, they must constantly maintain all the good virtues and manners when carrying out all the necessary rituals during the Haj.

It is important to note, that Haj is not about going through the motions but about honouring what Allah has made sacred.

They glorify Allah by carrying out the rites of Haj, and they should know that their shoving and jostling acts to carry out the rites do not attain Allah’s favour, but rather their piety and good character.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow is an associate professor at the Faculty of Syariah and Laws (FSU) in Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM).