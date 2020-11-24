Perhilitan: Beware of crocodiles in Sungai Lalang, Sungai Petani

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has confirmed that there are several crocodiles in Sungai Lalang, Taman Aman Suria, near Sungai Petani as viraled on social media today.

Its director, Jamalun Nasir Ibrahim said the crocodiles had been sighted there for a long time because the river was their habitat, but so far there had been no complaints from locals about any threat they posed.

“We are aware of the presence of crocodiles there. Based on our monitorings, an estimated 30 to 40 crocodiles inhabit the river, but they do not bother humans.

“Now, people have smartphones and can take pictures of crocodiles sunning by the river because it is easily transmitted,“ he said when contacted here today.

However, he advised the locals to be careful when near or using the river to avoid unwanted incidents.

As a safety measure, Jamalun Nasir said the department would also install warning signs at identified locations at the river so that the public would be more vigilant.

Earlier, a picture of several crocodiles swimming and sunning themselves allegedly in Sungai Lalang, Taman Aman Suria, near Masjid Putih, Sungai Petani was shared on social media by a resident.

Meanwhile, a resident Ashri Abdul, 54, from Kampung Pinang Luar, Sungai Petani also confirmed the presence of crocodiles in the river and had several times seen them when cast netting for shrimps.

However, according to him, the crocodiles involved did not disturb humans and only occasionally rose to the surface or took in the sun by the river.

“I went to the river to catch shrimps, indeed I was scared when I saw the crocodiles but they did not bother people, but we have to be careful for our own safety,“ he said. — Bernama