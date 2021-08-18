Perhilitan captures female wild elephant in Jeli

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) captured a female wild elephant in Kampung Ipoh, Jeli, about 100 kilometres from here on Monday.

Its director Ady Ermanty Haniff Mohamed Hanif said the elephant, estimated to be around 15 to 20 years old, was caught at about 5pm by Kelantan Wildlife Elephant Capture Unit.

“The operation was mounted following complaints from the villagers that a herd of eight wild elephants were on a rampage destroying crops around Kampung Bukit Ipoh, Belimbing, Dendong and Kampung Air Berching, Jeli since last July.

“Earlier we had taken several actions including providing advice, installing blue LED lights and conducting a series of shooting operations to scare and divert the elephants into the nearby forest,“ he said in a media statement, here today.

Ady Ermanty said these measures were implemented for almost a month but the elephants were still roaming around the villages, adding that due to the damaged crops the villagers suffered losses of about RM63,000 this year.

The herd of elephants is believed to have wandered from the Gunung Basor Forest Reserve which is a habitat for over 30 wild elephants. -Bernama