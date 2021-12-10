Perhilitan kills panther that attacked personnel

IPOH: The Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) shot and killed a panther when it attacked one of the agency’s personnel in Kampung Kelatap, Pos Perwor here yesterday.

Perhilitan said in a statement that its personnel fired three shots when it attacked one of them when they were setting up a trap near some bushes in a rubber plantation at about 8.30 am.

It said that four personnel from the Sungai Siput District Perhilitan had gone to set up traps there following an incident where an 18-year-old Orang Asli was attacked by a panther on Wednesday (Dec 8).

The panther that was killed is aged between nine and 10 and had many injury marks, believed to have been inflicted by a machete during the struggle with the Orang Asli.

“Also found on the carcass was a wire trap on its right hind leg. We believe that may have caused it to turn aggressive and attack humans.

“As such, we urge the people to stop setting up their own traps as it could endanger other people, apart from it being cruel to the wildlife,” Perhilitan said, adding that the carcass would be sent to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre for autopsy.-Bernama