Perlis AKM Fun Ride attracts 800 participants

KANGAR: A total of 800 participants took part in the Fun Ride Tour of the

Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia or Malaysian Family Aspirations (AKM) Tour Programme in Perlis.

Raja Muda Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail officiated and also participated in the 25-kilometre cycling event starting and ending at the Tuanku Syed Putra Sports Complex, involving the Kampung Seberang Ramai route in Kuala Perlis.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, who also participated in the event, said he was impressed and excited to visit Kampung Seberang Ramai in Kuala Perlis which could be used as an example to be implemented elsewhere.

“This is the first time I can see a village that can be used as an example to other villages, The community here was empowered to build their own lives with help from the Perlis state government,“ he told a press conference at the village.

Mohd Zuki said he was also impressed to see the Raja Muda of Perlis willing to talk to the people and to understand their problems.

He also reminded civil servants to practise a healthy lifestyle or culture in addition to performing their duties.-Bernama