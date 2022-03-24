Perlis AKM Programme to cater to people of all walk of life

KANGAR: The Malaysian Family Aspirations (AKM) Tour Programme in Perlis is comprehensive and inclusive and it will benefit people from all walks of life, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man(pix).

“The three-day event which starts tomorrow will not only focus specifically on the target group but various activities such as business development opportunities, health, career, sports, religious and cultural programmes have been lined up for everyone,” he said in an interview with Bernama.

The AKM tour programme to be held from March 25-27 at the Tuanku Syed Putra Sports Complex will be officiated by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said through the AKM tour programme, traders in the state would be given the opportunity to expand their business into new markets and explore new fields following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There may be several opportunities available outside the state where the traders here can further diversify or develop their business to increase their income,” he said adding that 40 sales booths would be provided to promote products and conduct discussion.

Meanwhile, Azlan said the Perlis AKM would be slightly different as the organiser had included a special talk show and forum session as the month of Ramadan is drawing near.

Apart from offering 1,000 employment opportunities through the Career Carnival held during the AKM tour, Azlan said job seekers would also be given tips on preparing a good resume, researching and preparing for job interviews.-Bernama