Perlis cops bust sydincate carrying out illegal prepaid sim card registration activities

KANGAR: Police busted a prepaid sim card registration fraud syndicate with the arrest of seven people including three women on Wednesday (June 22).

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad(pix) said all the individuals, aged between 19 and 35, were arrested in a raid on a premises in Taman Cahaya at 5.40pm.

“All of them were believed to have involved in an illegal prepaid sim card registration activities.

“They were also found using personal data of locals and foreigners given by other syndicates to illegally activate the prepaid sim cards,” she told a press conference at the Perlis police contingent headquarters today.

She added that the suspects were also found selling the activated prepaid sim cards to a syndicate carrying out commercial crime activities.

Surina said in the raid, the police confiscated 15 computer monitors, 14 central processing units, 13 keyboards, a flash drive, 51 sim card multiplexers, 3,084 sim cards, a modem and 13 units of computer mouse with a total seizure value of RM130,000.

All suspects were remanded for three days from June 23, she said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and Section 239 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

She said the Perlis Police would work with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to complete the investigation into this case.-Bernama