Perlis cops nab 14 individuals including three foreigners in drug bust

KUALA PERLIS: Police detained 14 individuals, including three foreigners, believed to be drug addicts in several raids around Kuala Perlis today.

The suspects, aged 19 to 45, were arrested by a team from the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) in an operation dubbed Ops Tapis.

The urine screening conducted at the Kuala Perlis police station found all of them, mostly fishermen and construction workers, tested positive for methamphetamine.

The case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The two-hour operation, beginning at 9 am, involved 25 personnel and officers from Perlis NCID at three locations in Kampung Tengah, Kampung Tanah Baru and Kampung Tok Pi near here.

Perlis NCID Supt Chan Ngai Ho, when contacted, confirmed the arrests. — Bernama