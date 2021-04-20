Perlis Education Dept lodges police report over pupils contracting Covid-19 claims (Updated)

KANGAR: The Perlis State Education Department today lodged a police report over claims that nine pupils from Sekolah Menengah (SM) Guar Nangka have tested positive for Covid-19.

Its director Naharudeen Othman said the report was lodged at the Kangar district police headquarters at 10am.

“The claims that went viral on social media yesterday, are untrue. Only one pupil of the school has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The other pupils who have come into close contact with the infected pupil have tested negative for the virus,” he told a press conference, here today.

Naharudeen said the spread of such false information has caused panic among parents and school students in the state.

“The attendance of SM Guar Nangka pupils and students of other schools in the surrounding area has dropped to 35 per cent following parents’ concern over the infection,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kangar district police chief, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed receiving a report on the matter.

He also advised members of the public not to share unverified information that could cause anxiety among the community. — Bernama