Perlis FAMA targets to market 10 metric tonnes of Harumanis mangoes this year

KANGAR: The Perlis Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) hopes to market 10 metric tonnes of Harumanis mangoes this year despite the unpredictable weather which has caused poor harvest, its director Mohd Sharizan Mansor said.

“Every year requests from private companies especially, have been increasing and demand has exceeded supply.

“Last year, FAMA marketed seven metric tonnes of Harumanis mangoes compared to 50 metric tonnes in 2021,“ he told reporters at the direct sales from farm (JTDL) programme here today.

He said through FAMA meetings with producers, fruit production is expected to drop this year by about 20 percent, but it was still too early to make accurate predictions as some trees are flowering for the second time.

Mohd Sharizan said the Harumanis harvest season this year is longer than before which is from April to June.

“To ensure that consumers are not burdened and entrepreneurs do not suffer losses FAMA will see that the price of the fruits is not to high,“ he said.

FAMA will also be having discussions with courier companies ahead of the harvest season to improve the door-to-door delivery service to customers.

The state government had earlier targeted this year’s Harumanis production at 3,600 metric tonnes with an estimated sales value of about RM72 million. -Bernama